An elderly woman was killed and her upstairs neighbor injured in a two-alarm blaze in Ozone Park on Friday — a fire caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to authorities.
Kam Mei Koo, 93, was found unconscious at the scene and transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, authorities said, where she was pronounced deceased.
The second victim, who was identified in the media as Maria Rodriguez, 67, was reported to be in stable condition.
Concerned residents crowded the smoky street on Friday as dozens of firefighters tended to the blaze. Initial reports of the fire came at approximately 1:30 p.m.
By 2:45 p.m., the FDNY reported the fire to be under control.
“It’s scary to see something like this happen in my neighborhood,” Ozone Park resident Suddha Darshini told the Chronicle at the scene. “I smelled the smoke from blocks away while I was running errands, and came back to find this. It’s a tragedy.”
After investigating, the FDNY determined the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Witnesses observed firefighters examining a charred e-bike at the scene. Some published reports said the bike belonged to the deceased victim’s son.
