Footage released by police caught a woman making a seemingly impulsive decision to try and nab an unattended van in Woodhaven Tuesday morning, dragging her two friends into the mess, too.
Police are seeking the three people for the attempted robbery on 76th Street near Rockaway Boulevard.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., three individuals, estimated to be in their late 20s, approached a white van, which was left unattended by a 31-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.
Video surveillance shows the three walking down the street when suddenly the blonde female suspect darts toward the open door of the van and hops in the driver’s seat. The other two seem to pause before running to assist her in the attempted theft, the male accomplice’s belongings scattering in the street.
According to police, a struggle ensued when the victims returned to the vehicle and the suspects struck the male victim in the head with a metal object and, as one of the suspects attempted to flee with the van, they ran over the female victim’s foot.
That is not seen in the video, which cuts instead to the three walking away after failing to steal the vehicle, following the leader as one of the suspects appears annoyed at the whole situation, chastising the other two.
The victims were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Police described the suspects as two females and a male. Video and photos of the suspects obtained from near the scene portray a medium- to dark-skinned bald male with a thin beard wearing a black graphic tee, black shorts and black sneakers.
The woman who jumped into the driver’s side of the van was light-skinned, had dyed blonde hair in a bun and was wearing cut-off denim overalls with a black bra underneath and black sneakers.
A third person was tall and thin with medium complexion, buzzed red hair and was wearing a white cropped top, black leggings and dark red sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
