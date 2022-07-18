A 57-year-old woman riding the bus Saturday evening was attacked by three young women who allegedly made anti-white comments and left her with a laceration to the head that required staples.
The bus was headed southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard near Jamaica Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. when the three unidentified women approached the passenger, struck her in the head with an object and made race-related statements, according to police.
The suspects fled on foot and the victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and received three staples for the injury.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
The New York Post spoke with the victim and identified her as Jill LeCroix, a bartender and grandmother of five who was headed to visit her mother.
LeCroix told the Post that the women struck her with a container of Bath and Body Works scrub and criticized her support of Donald Trump.
She estimated that the women were in their mid- to early-20’s.
Video surveillance obtained by police shows the women walking down the sidewalk in the area holding shopping bags.
One has brightly colored green hair and LeCroix claimed she was the one who did most of the talking. She was seen wearing a hat that said “Gallery Dept.” and was wearing a camouflage long sleeve crop top, black bike shorts and white sneakers.
Another suspect, holding the shopping bags, appeared to have darker green hair and was wearing a black and white crop top, black bike shorts, white sneakers and sunglasses.
The third woman wore a black tank top, white shorts and black and white sneakers. She appears to have light pink hair and was wearing round sunglasses.
“I didn’t see which one hit me first,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
