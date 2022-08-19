Surveillance footage released yesterday shows six individuals who are being sought by police for vandalizing a Hindu temple in South Richmond Hill early Tuesday.
The six men, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old, are seen in the video near Liberty Avenue headed toward Tulsi Mandir on 111 Street.
One man is seen carrying a sledgehammer, which was used to carry out the attack on the temple in which a Gandhi statue was shattered. The word “dog” in English and Hindi was also spray painted near the temple and in the street.
It is the second time in two weeks that the temple was vandalized but police could not say if the incidents are related.
Temple founder Pandit Lakhram Maharaj told the Chronicle that the first incident was committed by three men who were speaking Spanish. This time, the larger and more destructive group spoke in Hindi.
Footage from Tuesday’s incident shows several of the perpetrators’ faces covered with bandanas and some have their T-shirts pulled up over their noses.
After the attack, police say they fled toward Liberty Avenue and entered two vehicles, a white Mercedes Benz and a darker car that may have been a Toyota Camry. Police also believe there might have been a taxi/livery sticker on the back passenger window of the darker car.
There were no injuries reported in the incident and the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, police confirm.
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find the individuals for the criminal mischief incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
