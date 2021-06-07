Windsor Park library will reopen for service

After one year of being used as a Covid-19 testing site, the Windsor Park Public Library in Hollis Hills will return to service once again.
The branch, which was turned over to Health+Hospitals in early June last year, is expected to reopen for Stage 2 service by mid-July.
The year-long contract runs through the end of June 2021, but a spokesperson from the Queens Public Library told the Chronicle it will not be renewed.
“Queens Public Library is committed now more than ever to helping our communities stay informed and healthy by offering them access to vital information and resources, including a wide range of free virtual programs focusing on medical issues. Making several of our branches temporarily available for use as coronavirus testing sites also helped our communities achieve that goal,” spokesperson Ewa Kern Jedrychowska said in a June 4 email.
Stage 2 allows the public to visit select locations in-person for browsing and computer usage, though visits are limited to 30 minutes. Cardholders can also use reference and appointment-based services.
Windsor Park is one of three branches being used as testing sites. Lefferts and Kew Gardens Hills are still under H+H domain, though the latter will also conclude its contract by the end of the month and is expected to resume service no later than July 13.
The Flushing and Ozone Park branches have been converted into Covid-19 vaccination centers.
