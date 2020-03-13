What it means: NYC state of emergency

Amid growing concerns and numbers of COVID-19 cases, Mayor de Blasio declared New York City under a state of emergency Thursday afternoon.
“The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering,” de Blasio said at a press conference, stating that the outbreak “could easily be a six-month crisis.”
Despite the seemingly daunting procedural title, a state of emergency does not mean the city is shutting down, which de Blasio emphasized during a March 13 appearance on “Good Day New York.”
“State of emergency, first of all, gives me a variety of powers to deal with the situation. It does not mean our lives are changing instantly. It means that we will take steps as needed,” he stated.
So, what does a state of emergency mean for New Yorkers?
Declaring a state of emergency grants the mayor a myriad of powers to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which include the abilities to establish a curfew, to regulate whether vehicles or individuals may enter or leave specific parts of the city, to close down public transportation, to order hospitals to postpone elective procedures or to ration supplies or impose restrictions on supplies and price gouging.
The declaration also reserves de Blasio the powers to suspend or limit alcohol use, firearms, explosives, flammable material and liquids, to prohibit or restrict people from being on the streets and in public places, to create or designate emergency shelters, emergency medical shelters and community based care centers, as well as to limit a maximum building occupancy.
De Blasio made it clear during the signing of the state of emergency that none of the listed powers have been activated at this time.
“When they have been activated, I will indicate it,” said de Blasio. “But this is the range of potential actions that can be involved by executive order under this state of emergency.”
Gov. Cuomo declared New York under a state of emergency on March 7 and already utilized the power to regulate or close public spaces — restaurants, bars and other community spaces must operate at 50 percent of their legal capacity to diminish the close space between patrons.
De Blasio said he projects the crisis to last about six months before it begins receding, though that does not mean the state of emergency measures will last for the same amount of time.
“Nothing I’m saying is to minimize the danger,” said the mayor. “People are going to suffer. We’re going to lose some people, there’s no question. I say that with pain. But the truth is also, New Yorkers can handle it and the city is better than any place else on earth. And the fact is it will be a long battle.”
“But a battle we will come through and on the other end the vast majority of people will recover fully and life will go on in this city,” he continued. “I want to be sober and clear with New Yorkers about what we’re seeing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.