Wife killer pleads to manslaughter charge

The man who stabbed his wife to death in front of her co-workers at a salon in Jackson Heights took a manslaughter plea Dec. 13, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced.

William Rivas of Corona, 39, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, the DA’s Office said. Sentencing is set for Feb. 7.

“This was a horrific act of domestic violence where the defendant in front of horrified onlookers, took out his anger against his wife at her place of business by mercilessly stabbing her to death,” Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said in a prepared statement issued with the announcement of the plea. “The defendant admitted to this brutal crime today and he will spend decades locked behind bars as punishment for his actions.”

Rivas entered the Tu S’tilo Salon and Spa at 93-05 37 Ave. a little before 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and confronted his estranged wife, Carmen Iris Santiago, 35, also known as Iris Rodriguez. He began to argue with her but the salon’s owner escorted him outside, the DA’s Office said.

Rivas soon returned, pulled out a knife and began stabbing Santiago, formerly of Corona, in the chest. Her co-workers attempted to intervene but could not halt the attack. When police responded to the scene at about 7 p.m., Rivas was lying atop the victim as she lay dying.

Both were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, according to police, where Santiago was pronounced dead. Rivas later was arraigned via video link from New York–Presbyterian Hospital Queens in Flushing.

Santiago’s sister, Yunia Tejada, set up a GoFundMe page after the killing to help with her funeral expenses. The page has since been renamed “Ayuda para los hijos de Iris Rodriguez” (“Help for Iris Rodriguez’s boys”), and had raised $7,515 as of Monday afternoon, with a goal of $15,000 to assist the children, ages 8 and 16, she left behind.

Santiago “was an excellent woman, companion, sister and above all Mother,” Tejada says on the page, in both Spanish and English.

“Iris had been working at Tu Stilo Salon for about 5 years, those who met her personally can say that Iris always helped the person that needed, an excellent employee and co-worker, always smiling, charismatic attended her clients and joked with her friends all day.

“A single mother who worked day by day to provide for her two children of 16 and 8 and who today they are left helpless with their hearts shattered and have to learn to live without their mother.

“They need our support.”

The page concludes by reminding people that anyone who suffers from domestic violence, or knows someone who does, may call a hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233. Victims may also chat with advocates online at thehotline.org.