Wife killer gets 25 years

The Corona man who killed his estranged wife last August was sentenced on Feb. 13 to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.
Willam Rivas, 39, entered the Tu S’tilo Salon and Spa at 93-05 37 Ave. a little before 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and confronted his estranged wife, Carmen Iris Santiago, 35, also known as Iris Rodriguez. The salon’s owner escorted Rivas outside but he soon returned, the DA’s Office said, pulled out a knife and began stabbing Santiago, formerly of Corona, in the chest. Her co-workers attempted to intervene but could not halt the attack. When police responded to the scene, Rivas was lying atop the victim, a mother of two, as she lay dying.
He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Dec. 13.
“Today’s sentence of the court punishes this defendant for committing this fatal domestic violence attack against his estranged wife, whom he repeatedly stabbed in front of horrified onlookers at her workplace,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement.�
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
QueensChronicle.com
