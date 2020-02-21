Wife killer gets 25 years

The Corona man who killed his estranged wife last August was sentenced on Feb. 13 to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said.

Willam Rivas, 39, entered the Tu S’tilo Salon and Spa at 93-05 37 Ave. a little before 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and confronted his estranged wife, Carmen Iris Santiago, 35, also known as Iris Rodriguez. The salon’s owner escorted Rivas outside but he soon returned, the DA’s Office said, pulled out a knife and began stabbing Santiago, formerly of Corona, in the chest. Her co-workers attempted to intervene but could not halt the attack. When police responded to the scene, Rivas was lying atop the victim, a mother of two, as she lay dying.