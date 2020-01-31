National Latina Institute executive director Jessica González-Rojas, running against Assemblyman Michael Den Dekker (D-East Elmhurst) in a Democratic primary, announced her plan for a “Green New Northern Boulevard,” on Monday morning.

In recent years, Northern has taken the moniker “The Boulevard of Death” from Queens Boulevard.

“We cannot accept this any longer,” González-Rojas said at Northern Boulevard and 80th Street, where 11-year-old Miguel Torres was killed in 2012. “It is time for a major change to improve our health, our safety and our sanity.”

With congestion pricing set to take place in 2021 for driving into Manhattan south of 60th Street, she believes the Northern Boulevard corridor will be less attractive to drivers, presenting an opportunity to rethink the stretch.

Her five-point plan includes:

• faster commutes by establishing Select Bus Service on the boulevard;

• safer streets by installing a protected bike lane for cyclists;

• eliminating private automobile traffic along the boulevard between 114th Street, at the Corona-East Elmhurst border, and Queens Plaza in Long Island City, limiting it to emergency and delivery vehicles, buses, bikes and pedestrians, similar to 14th Street in Manhattan;

• greening the roadway by planting trees and greenery inside concrete medians along it; and

• cleaner air due to the resulting decrease in traffic.

González-Rojas said she wants to see this done before a school comes to the former Sports Authority site at 51-30 Northern Blvd. in Woodside. The Department of Education has said it’s set to open in 2023.

“Improving street safety needs to begin now before 2,500 additional young people are going to be endangered by playing Frogger trying to get to school,” she said, alluding to the old video game.

Citing Streetsblog statistics, González-Rojas said since January 2017 there have been 2,785 reported crashes within a 4.3 mile stretch between the Grand Central Parkway and the Queensboro Bridge. There have been 73 cyclists, 129 pedestrians and 549 motorists, with six people killed.

Dudley Stewart, the co-owner of The Queensboro, a restaurant at 80-02 Northern Blvd., would like to see the changes made.

“Enough people have died on Northern Boulevard,” he said at Monday’s event. “This is something that has to stop. Doing this will help prevent any more needless deaths and that’s what we have to do.”

Jackson Heights resident Donovan Finn, an urban planner and professor at Stony Brook University, said the boulevard doesn’t function as a local road but a highway.

“The great thing about it is there are fixes. It doesn’t have to be this way,” he said, adding “This is not a problem that we have to endure.”

González-Rojas said Den Dekker is supportive of “car culture.” She also said he blamed a pedestrian for the victim’s death.

A spokesperson for Den Dekker said the lawmaker would generally be in favor of traffic-calming measures that make walking safer.

“As for his opponent’s attacks on him, the Assembly Member believes his record on pedestrian safety speaks for itself,” the spokesperson said in an email, citing three press conferences regarding safety on the boulevard and being “instrumental” in Leading Pedestrian Interval signals lighting and crosswalk islands that have been installed. The spokesperson also noted Den Dekker authoring legislation on safety, including prohibiting traffic-control signals from displaying a green light for traffic while a pedestrian-control signal indicates “Walk,” increasing the number of school crossing guards and suspending the registrations of vehicles that get a combination of five camera violations.

“Mr. Den Dekker believes that actions speak louder than words, and he is proud of his record,” the spokesperson said.

Asked what the feasibility of González-Rojas’ goals are, a Department of Transportation spokesperson said the agency has continued to reach out to stakeholders after three public workshops about improving Northern in 2018. Participants at the meetings suggested potential measures to improve bus service, including transit signal priority, bus lanes and bus boarding islands, as well as the possibility of protected bike lanes, additional islands or medians with plantings to shorten pedestrian crossings and possible changes to underused rush hour parking regulations, the spokesperson said.

The DOT installed 10 new pedestrian islands between 69th and 114th streets on the boulevard last summer. “We also installed LPIs to give pedestrians a head start at every feasible intersection from Queens Plaza North to 114th Street,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added, “the agency aims to continue working with area stakeholders, community boards and elected officials to reimagine Northern Boulevard with the feedback from the neighborhood workshops and our ongoing outreach efforts this year.”