  • January 16, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Wanted for assaults

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am

Wanted for assaults

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the above suspect in a pair of unprovoked attacks on women in the Woodside area.

According to police, the man rides a white bicycle and says nothing to his victims. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the 108th Precinct Detective Squad at (718) 784-5441.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.

