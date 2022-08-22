Two men driving an ATV near the lower level of the Queensboro Bridge early Friday morning died after crashing into the front of a Freightliner tractor, police said. Two officers who were reportedly chasing the ATV have been put on modified duty while the investigation continues.
While the driver has been identified as Angel Lopez, a 22-year-old man from the Bronx, police are still working to name the passenger.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said, officers responded to a report that Lopez and the passenger were riding a 1999 Yamaha Chappy ATV westbound on the lower roadway of the Queensboro Bridge. They hit a 2014 Freightliner tractor, causing them to fall onto the road. Lopez was then run over by the back wheel of the tractor, causing severe trauma to his head and the rest of his body; he was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger also sustained severe trauma to his head and body; he was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor was not injured and remained on the scene, the NYPD said.
The crash occurred near the junction of Queens Plaza South, Jackson Avenue and Queens Plaza East.
A source familiar with the matter said that the ATV involved in the collision was stolen.
The Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the incident.
