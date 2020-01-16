Tips for food workers

nypd PhotoS / twitter
Auxiliary police officers in the NYPD’s 108th Precinct went around with pamphlets and advice on the department’s best practices and recommendations on how to protect themselves against robberies.
Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am
Business, restaurant and food delivery workers recently got tips that someday could prove to be far more valuable than ones given by their most generous customers.
