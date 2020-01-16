  • January 16, 2020
Tips for food workers

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:30 am

Business, restaurant and food delivery workers recently got tips that someday could prove to be far more valuable than ones given by their most generous customers.

Auxiliary police officers in the NYPD’s 108th Precinct went around with pamphlets and advice on the department’s best practices and recommendations on how to protect themselves against robberies.

