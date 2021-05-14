Police have arrested the man they say beat up a father and son and robbed them both after a minor car crash in East Elmhurst last Saturday.
Jovani Padin, 27, of Woodside was arrested Wednesday and initially charged with two counts each of robbery and assault, one of attempted grand larceny and one of leaving the scene of an accident. Those charges would grow once the Queens District Attorney’s Office got involved.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a white Nissan Sentra pulling out of a parking space on 70th Street near Northern Boulevard and sideswiping a grey Honda Accord as it was driven past.
The video breaks and a second part shows the Accord driver repeatedly punching the two men who police say had been in the Sentra. One of the two victims falls to the street, appearing unconscious. A woman police say was a passenger in the Accord talks to and periodically reaches out to touch the assailant but he keeps up the attack. A witness also briefly touches the attacker’s shoulder but gets no response.
The attacker steals one victim’s cell phone and the other one’s cell phone and wallet; he and the woman then drive off in the Accord, according to police.
The victim who appeared to lose consciousness is 55 and the other one, who was driving the Sentra, is his 23-year-old son, according to police and the DA’s office. The criminal complaint against Padin, released by the DA’s office, said he threatened to kill both men after telling them that he did not want the police to respond to the accident but instead wanted cash from them.
Padin was arraigned Thursday night on $20,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond, according to the DA’s office. He was formally charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and one count each of fourth-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, driving by an unlicensed operator and leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage without reporting it.
