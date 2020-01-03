The second half of 2019 in western Queens — and the rest of the borough — began exactly as the first half had ended: with the outcome of the June 25 Democratic primary for district attorney uncertain.

Insurgent Tiffany Cabán, a public defender from Astoria, had appeared to beat party favorite Melinda Katz, the borough president, by more than 1,000 votes when the ballots were first tallied. But Katz declined to concede until all absentee and affidavit ballots were counted.

Determining who had won the Democratic primary for district attorney — and almost certainly the seat, due to Democratic dominance at the ballot box — was one of the borough’s biggest stories in the second half of 2019. Below we recall the final tally and many of the other issues the Chronicle reported on in western Queens from July through December, with last week’s Part I of this Year in Review available at qchron.com, in case you missed it.

July

Staffers from the city Board of Elections conducted the recount of the Democratic primary for DA in an office above BJ’s Wholesale Club in Middle Village. The determination of who won the race would wind up in court and not be fully resolved until early August.

The Queens Chronicle of July 4 reported on the death of Luis Alvarez, who was serving as an NYPD officer in 2001 and died at the end of June due to cancer linked to his three months working at Ground Zero following the terror attacks of Sept. 11. Alvarez was a 1983 graduate of Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in East Elmhurst.

The same edition also reported on the city’s renaming the stretch of 126th Street in front of Citi Field for Mets legend Tom Seaver, and on the Mets’ changing the ballpark’s address to 41 Seaver Way in his honor.

Héctor Figueroa, president of the 32BJ SEIU union and a Jackson Heights resident, died of a heart attack July 11 at age 57.

Officials announced on July 16 that Sunnyside, Maspeth, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona would be added to the Citi Bike bicycle-sharing program as part of a five-year expansion plan.

Police revealed that an Astoria store owner had lost three teeth and suffered a laceration when he was assaulted in late June. The weapon used by the suspect cops were seeking? A Dewalt power drill.

A new high school the city is planning on Northern Boulevard in Woodside, one that will serve more than 3,000 students, was reported on when an environmental impact statement on the project was released.

The Board of Elections on July 29 certified Katz as the winner of the DA primary, though the results remained at issue in court.

Paul Arcario, LaGuardia Community College’s dean of academics, was named its interim president, replacing the retiring Gail Mellow.

August

Cabán conceded the DA primary to Katz on Aug. 6 even as disputed ballots were still being gone over in court. Katz won by 55 votes, 34,913 to 34,858, in a borough of more than 2.3 million people.

Led by City Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), area officials on Aug. 5 called for the MTA to install netting under all elevated N/W subway tracks, following the spate of debris falling from rail lines across Queens.

A Corona man, William Rivas, 39, stabbed his estranged wife, Carmen Iris Santiago, 35, also known as Iris Rodriguez, to death in front of her horrified co-workers at a Jackson Heights salon on Aug. 7.

The NYPD announced that it was seeking a man who had broken into a Jackson Heights grocery on July 20, stolen about 10 jars of tomato sauce and hit a security guard on the arm with a pipe wrench. The Chronicle dubbed him Chef Boy-Ar-Flee on the western Queens edition’s front page.

A mayoral panel advised eliminating gifted and talented programs in city elementary schools, along with other changes designed to reduce segregation in education. The proposals immediately drew criticism from City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) and others.

September

The City Planning Commission on Sept. 3 approved Mayor de Blasio’s plan to close Rikers Island and replace it with four new jails, one in each borough save Staten Island.

The brand-new PS 398 opened in Jackson Heights, drawing Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza and City Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) to its ribbon-cutting ceremony. Lifelong area resident Erica Urena is the principal.

Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and safety advocates called for new traffic-calming measures around LGCC, located in Long Island City, and for those already on tap to be implemented more quickly.

The city held a meeting on plans to build a new community over the Sunnyside Yard rail complex, at which residents raised their concerns about the idea. Several dozen protesters disrupted the event for a time, saying officials are too cozy with big developers and keep the public shut out of the decision-making process.

Jose Polanco, a 59-year-old construction worker, fell to his death Sept. 12 in Elmhurst when a truck hit the cherry picker he was in.

Attorney Suraj Patel announced that he would again run a primary challenge against Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens). Other announced candidates are activist and comedian Lauren Ashcraft, lawyer and former legislative staffer Erica Vladimer and Democratic Socialists of America activist Peter Harrison.

Constantinides announced his candidacy for borough president on Sept. 16, joining fellow western Queens lawmaker Van Bramer and several other politicians across the borough who either were running for the position or considering it.

The long-awaited Hunters Point Library opened Sept. 24, with the $41.5 million building receiving high marks for its architecture but later being criticized because sections of it are not accessible to those with physical handicaps, being reachable only by stairs.

A new Queens-based sitcom called “Sunnyside” debuted on NBC, but it was quickly canceled.

A 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle, Mario Valenzuela, was struck and killed by a truck making a turn from Borden Avenue onto 11th Street in LIC on Sept. 21, becoming the 21st cyclist to die in a crash this year in the city.

Police Officer Ishmael Bailey, 36, was charged with helping ship cocaine around Queens under a sting operation that included at least one alleged meeting in Astoria. Bailey’s girlfriend denied the charges and set up a GoFundMe page to help pay his bail and other legal expenses.

De Blasio dropped his plan to eliminate the Specialized High School Admissions Test as the only criterion to get into the city’s “elite eight” high schools, in order to increase their ethnic diversity. Dropping the test would require state approval, which he and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, had been unable to secure.

The mayor also stated on a radio show that he thought the city’s IDNYC cards were valid identification to get into bars, later admitting that he was wrong about that.

The MTA included $325 million in its capital budget to secure protective netting under overhead subway tracks to prevent loose debris from falling to the ground and endangering people, something that had happened several times in Queens.

A prostitute, Angelina Barini, was charged with providing a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man who died at a Woodside motel of an overdose. She previously had been charged in the overdose death of another man, Cipriani Dolci head chef Andrea Zamperoni, after he overdosed at a hostel in Elmhurst earlier in the year. Reports said Barini also was being eyed in two other deaths.

October

The corner of 37th Avenue and 79th Street in Jackson Heights was co-named in honor of late state Sen José Peralta on Oct. 6. Just days earlier an aide to Van Bramer announced that the city had purchased Phipps Playground in Sunnyside, which is planned to be named for late FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson, who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Representatives of a group of developers sat down with the Queens Chronicle to discuss plans for remaking the LIC waterfront on and around Anable Basin. The area had been the site where Amazon proposed to build a campus before dropping its plan, and the businesses said they had been asked by city officials to come up with a new concept for the area. The consortium emphasized the importance of getting public input and support for whatever plan emerges.

A karate teacher, Hector Quinchi, 36, of Hugo’s Tae Kwon Do Studio in Sunnyside, was charged with raping a 12-year-old girl he had been teaching, prosecutors said Oct. 10.

The City Council approved the plan to close Rikers and build new jails 36-13 Oct. 17.

The corner of 31st Avenue and 41st Street in Astoria was co-named “Staff Sergeant Rocco Moretto Way” Oct. 18 in honor of the World War II hero, who lived in the area for decades and for whom Rocco Moretto VFW Post 2348 was already named.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) drew more than 20,000 people to a rally in LIC on Oct. 19, during which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) endorsed his run for the Democratic nomination for president.

Delta Airlines’ new Terminal C Concourse was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 29, as part of LaGuardia Airport’s reconstruction.

November

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill announced on Nov. 4 that he would be stepping down, and Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea, a Sunnyside native, was named as his replacement.

Katz easily won the race for DA on Nov. 5, taking 75 percent of the vote against Joe Murray, the cop-turned-lawyer who ran on the Republican line. Voters also approved a slew of ballot proposals affecting a wide range of city governmental procedures.

A $24 million project to preserve the New York State Pavilion in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, largely funded by Katz, kicked off with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The New York Post reported that Hiram Monserrate, the former lawmaker who assaulted a girlfriend and went to prison for misusing taxpayer money, is running a primary campaign against state Assemblyman Jeff Aubry (D-Corona).

The MTA confirmed that it no longer intends to build a new Long Island Rail Road station in Elmhurst, though the plan previously had been on its list of capital projects.

The first public meeting on the redevelopment plan for the LIC waterfront around Anable Basin was held Nov. 21 under the “Your LIC” moniker.

An LIC woman and a group that advocates for people with disabilities sued the Queens Library system and the city over the inaccessibility issues at the new Hunters Point Library.

December

Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and union 32BJ SEIU tried to convince Community Board 4 to deny a liquor license to the Chipotle being built at the Queens Place mall in Elmhurst, claiming the company does not treat employees well.

Unauthorized immigrants began applying for driver’s licenses Dec. 16 under a new law signed by Gov. Cuomo earlier in the year.

The Astoria Boulevard station on the N/W subway line reopened to the public for the first time since March.

The plans to redevelop the LIC waterfront around Anable Basin got a boost when the area’s biggest landowner, the Plaxall manufacturing firm, joined with the businesses behind Your LIC in their public engagement process. And on Dec. 16, the group hosted another public meeting on the redevelopment plan, bringing the news in western Queens back to where it had been at the beginning of the year: with the future of Anable Basin a top issue.