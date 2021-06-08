Tuesday’s upcoming episode of “Jeopardy!” will feature Astoria resident Tim Lopez, 42, a freelance storytelling instructor with The Moth, a nonprofit dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling.
This week’s guest host is Mayim Bialik, 45, the lead of the Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat” and former co-star of the long running comedy “The Big Bang Theory.”
“I was thrilled to be a contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’” said Lopez. “I’ve been a fan of the show as long as I can remember and have always wanted a chance to get up and compete.”
Cheering on Lopez from their home in Astoria are his niece Danielle Waters, 12, and nephew Andrew Waters, 9. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic there is no live audience for the show and contestants’ family members were not able to root for them in person.
This has been a turbulent year for the WABC-TV show.
The crew continues to produce the show under Covid-19 restrictions, but more importantly, those who work behind the scenes, the WABC network and fans the world over were rocked by the loss of Alex Trebek, 80, who hosted the show for 37 years and died earlier this year from colon cancer.
Lopez said of his appearance, “It was a literal dream come true and I have nothing but respect for my fellow contestants and the crew of professionals who continued to keep the show going under very challenging conditions.”
The show airs 7 p.m. EST.
