Police seeking two for trio of robberies

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two males wanted for questioning in a series of three robberies within a few blocks of each other in the 108th Precinct since Saturday. Dec. 14.

The first two robberies took place in Woodside on the 14th about 90 minutes apart.

At about 7:50 p.m. a male pedestrian was walking in front of 37-25 64 St. when he was grabbed from behind by two men. He was punched and robbed of his wallet containing $70. The two men fled and the victim was not injured.

The second incident took place at about 9:20 p.m. in front of 65-33 38 St. when a male victim was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. His attackers took his cell phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

On Dec. 17 at approximately 8:20 p.m. a male pedestrian was walking near 40-21 61 St. when the two approached him from behind and choked him with an umbrella. They robbed him of his wallet, cell phone and $20.

The photo accompanying this story was taken after the third incident. An accompanying surveillance video provided by the NYPD was from the first robbery and can be seen online at qchron.com.

Anyone with information on the two suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.

All tips are strictly confidential.