NYPD: Reward for info in rape attempts

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man being sought in a pattern of attempted rapes in western Queens.
According to the NYPD, the first attempted attack took place on Nov. 8 in Astoria, in the 114th Precinct. The second occurred on Dec. 16 in Jackson Heights, in the 110th Precinct.
Published reports state that the man first entered a business at about 8:45 p.m. and accosted two female employees who were able to fight him off.
The second incident took place at about 1:15 p.m. when he again attacked a woman after entering a business. She too fought him off. He fled in an unknown direction in both instances.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
