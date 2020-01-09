New CO in the 115th Pct.

The NYPD’s 115th Precinct got a new commanding officer as of Monday.

Inspector Carlos Ortiz, above left, has been transferred to 1 Police Plaza in Manhattan, where he has been assigned to the Office of the Chief of Department.

The new precinct commander is Deputy Inspector Juan Duran, right, who has been transferred from his assignment as CO of Transit District 12 in the Bronx.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with one of the most diverse communities in Queens,” Ortiz said in a note posted on the precinct’s Twitter page.” ... I will always consider this place my home and family.”