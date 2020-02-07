Lyft driver gets 10 years for sex assault

A Lyft driver was sentenced on Jan. 22 to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 28-year-old female passenger who had fallen asleep in his vehicle during a ride to her residence in January 2018, the Queens District Attorney’s Office reported.

“A woman who’d called for a car, thought she would safely make it to her home,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in an announcement of the sentence. “Instead, the unsuspecting woman was violated by this defendant, who was found guilty by a jury of his peers.”

The defendant is Welinton Fernandez, 31, of Corona. In November 2019, Fernandez was convicted at trial of criminal sexual act in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree before acting State Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Zaro. Zaro’s sentence of the defendant to 10 years in prison is to be followed by eight years’ post release supervision. Fernandez is also required to register as a sex offender.

According to trial testimony, the victim met up with friends at a Flushing bar just after midnight on Jan. 6, 2018. The young woman had worked a particularly long shift at her job and called for a Lyft car to take her home. According to Lyft records, Fernandez picked up the woman at approximately 4:50 a.m. at the bar and was to take her four miles to her home.

During the ride, the victim fell asleep and was awakened by the defendant sexually assaulting her, the DA’s Office said. The woman, whose pants and underwear had been pulled down, fled the vehicle and ran into her home.

The following day, the police were notified and the victim was treated at an area hospital, where a sexual assault forensic examiner prepared a sexual assault evidence kit. Analysis of that evidence kit later revealed that male DNA collected from the victim’s body was consistent with the defendant’s DNA, prosecutors said.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Dorfman of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau prosecuted the case.