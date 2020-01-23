LIC waterfront group to talk public space

The major landowners involved in the effort to redevelop Long Island City’s waterfront on and around Anable Basin will host another town hall meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.

The group Your LIC will host residents from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Plaxall Gallery, located at 5-25 46 Ave. The overall subject matter will be public spaces, with a focus on community amenities such as schools, space for arts and culture, recreation and social services including senior services, child care and others.

Your LIC is a coalition that includes TF Cornerstone, Simon Baron Development, L&L MAG and Plaxall, the firms that own the 28 acres in discussion or manage city-owned property there. It was created in coordination with the city last year after Amazon nixed an agreement to build a corporate complex in LIC.

The meeting once again will be facilitated by the Rev. Bishop Mitchell Taylor and Gail Mellow, former president of LaGuardia Community College.

Previous meetings have solicited public input on business, jobs and economic development; and open space and resiliency.

A fourth workshop concentrating on comprehensive neighborhood planning is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, at a location to be announced.