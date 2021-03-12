An Astoria man has been indicted and arraigned for his role in two heists at JFK Airport last year, District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
Oscar Asencio, 32, was charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of stolen property for allegedly possessing, protecting and selling off nearly half of the millions of dollars worth of designer gear from the second heist, including Chanel jewelry and handbags, Gucci sneakers, purses, sunglasses and clothing.
He was arraigned Tuesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Gene Lopez on an indictment charging him with criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree and conspiracy in the fourth degree. Lopez remanded Asencio and set his next date for March 25. If convicted, Asencio, who is the fifth person indicted in connection to the case, faces up to 25 years in prison.
A pair of heists at the airport saw a crew steal over $6 million worth of designer merchandise in January and May 2020. According to the charges, more than $800,000 in Prada merchandise was stolen in the first heist. In May, more than $5.3 million in Gucci and Chanel products were taken from an importing business.
Katz said, according to the charges, a crew of men — some of them former airport workers — used their insider knowledge of how shipments are picked up at the airport to gain access to the cargo importer. A co-defendant allegedly went to the receiving office for the importer and used forged documents to gain access to various shipments of designer goods.
The DA said Asencio allegedly helped protect the merchandise that was stolen in May and subsequently stashed in a non-operating beauty salon at Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and 147th Avenue in Jamaica. Surveillance video allegedly shows Asencio at the site carrying bags filled with the stolen property in and out of the building.
Asencio allegedly also helped sell stolen items out of the stash house.
All but approximately $2.5 million worth of merchandise was sold. Police executing a court-authorized search warrant seized mountains of boxes stuffed with stolen Gucci bags, clothes and other accoutrements. There were more than 1,000 Chanel purses, jewelry, sunglasses and accessories and Prada items found inside the empty building.
