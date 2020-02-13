Development on The Sunnyside continues

Work is moving ahead at 38-01 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside.

A partial stop-work order was fully lifted on Feb. 5 after the contractors provided the Department of Buildings with approved design drawings for the columns during a subsequent inspection.

In August 2019, the DOB issued a partial stop-work order on the project after the contractors weren’t able to provide approved design drawings for columns at the construction site during an inspection.

That partial stop-work order prevented them from doing more work on the columns. Other work at the site was allowed to be performed.

The owners of the building first obtained a new building permit in August 2018 and the permit is still active, having been renewed several times.

The development, called The Sunnyside, is a planned 12-story mixed-use structure with a Regal Cinemas theater and more than 115,000 square feet of space for medical offices. Curbcut Queens Boulevard, which is affiliated with the Curbcut Urban Partners real estate firm, is the developer. One hundred underground parking spaces are planned for the project.

Richard Grover, Regal’s vice president of communications, told the Chronicle the company was able to work with the developer to add a few screens as well as a Lavazza coffee shop. The movie theater will be 40,350 square feet.

The neighborhood has not had a movie theater since the Sunnyside Center Cinemas closed in 2015. The UA Kaufman Astoria Theater Complex 14 on 38th Street is the closest one.

The medical facilities have been designed for dentists, doctors, therapists and radiology.

The project is about twice as large as it would have been if it only contained commercial or industrial space. The medical offices function as a zoning bonus on top of the allowed commercial space.