Cops seek two in attacks on seniors

The NYPD is seeking two women for three attacks on senior citizens in Western Queens since Jan. 8.

According to police, the victims were 89, 81 and 73 years old. The first attack took place at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 when the two women entered an apartment building at 31-41 23 St. in Astoria. within the 114th Precinct. Once inside they entered an elevator with an 89-year-old victim.

They took the woman’s purse, which contained $200 in cash, five checks and a MetroCard. The pair then fled the elevator on the sixth floor before leaving the building in an unknown direction.

The 110th Precinct, reposting an account of the attack from the 114th Precinct’s Twitter page, asserted that there have been two additional victims, one of whom sustained a broken hip.

One of the attackers is described as being 18 to 26 years old, standing about 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build and black hair. She was wearing a black bubble jacket and red and white Jordan sneakers.

The second woman is described as being between 18 and 26 years old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and wearing a blue jacket, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information on the women’s identities or whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact the 114th Precinct at (718) 626-9311. People also can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

— Michael Gannon