Conn. man indicted for LIE dirt biker’s death

A Connecticut man was indicted Dec. 1 by the Queens District Attorney for allegedly striking two men, killing one, allegedly while intoxicated and without a valid license on Sept. 11.
Jorge Serrano, 30, faces 13 charges and up to 25 years in prison.
“This is a senseless tragedy on a Queens highway caused by a motorist who allegedly chose to ignore the rules of the road, driving while drunk and without a valid license,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Now a man is dead and his family left grieving a sudden and unnecessary loss.”
According to the charges, Serrano was driving drunk just past 3 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway service road near 84th Street when he struck two men, one driving a moped and the other a dirt bike.
Edwin Puma, 19, was dragged approximately 100 yards after Serrano collided into him and his dirt bike, according to police.
Serrano then fled the scene, but police said left his license plate behind — it became detached in the collision.
When police arrived, they found Puma lying face up, unresponsive and bleeding from the mouth, according to the indictment. He was taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead half an hour later.
A second victim, not named in the indictment, was found lying face down and conscious. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a broken leg that required surgery.
Nearly three hours later, police found Serrano’s damaged car parked partially on the curb and partially in the middle of a crosswalk at the intersection of Maspeth Avenue and 61st Street, two miles from the scene of the accident. The license plate on the back of the car matched the one found at the scene.
According to police, Serrano admitted to being in an accident that morning.
“The airbag hit me in the face. I had three beers at 10:30 p.m. on September 10, 2021. I had two shots of alcohol in a bar on 90th street in Astoria before the accident,” he said in sum and substance, according to the indictment.
Police conducted a Breathalyzer test and confirmed Serrano had a .15 percent blood alcohol content. An investigation with the Department of Motor Vehicles found that he did not have a valid driver’s license.
Serrano’s charges include several counts of vehicular manslaughter, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as one each of aggravated vehicular homicide, criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting/death, reckless driving and driving by unlicensed operator.
Serrano will return to court Dec. 14.
