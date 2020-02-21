City to host BQX streetcar meetings

A proposed streetcar system between Astoria and Brooklyn will be the subject of two informational meetings held by the city in the coming weeks.

Friends of the BQX — short for Brooklyn Queens Connector — will meet with members of the public from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Museum of the Moving Image, located at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria; and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at City University of New York Law School at 2 Court Square West in Long Island City.

Mayor de Blasio voiced his support for the plan in April 2016. It is backed by the real estate industry, dozens of businesses and business organizations, educational institutions and civic groups.

The city’s stated aim is to provide a modern, north-south transportation line for 400,000 or more people who live or work along or near the Queens and Brooklyn waterfront with close connections to subways into Manhattan, while serving future development along the waterfront.

While it would not be an MTA project, the de Blasio administration and Friends of the BQX are attempting to make the fare equal to that of an MTA bus or subway ride with a free transfer.

The project has suffered some setbacks. The existing proposal calls for groundbreaking in 2024 and first passenger service to begin in 2029, both five years after de Blasio’s first projections.

The estimated startup cost is approximately $2.7 billion, or $200 million more than first stated. And while the mayor at first said the project would be self-funding through value capture, or the anticipated receipts from increased property tax revenue among the route, the proposal now calls for half to be paid for with a city bond issue and the remainder likely having to come from federal transportation funds.

While the Friends of the BQX website said funding “will not rely on any ... tax rate increases [emphasis added],” it does not address the potential for nearby residential property taxes to increase with rising assessed valuations.

The original 16-mile route from Astoria to Sunset Park in Brooklyn also has been cut, and now is slated to be 11 miles, stopping in Red Hook at the Gowanus Canal.

This story was edited to reflect the city's sponsorship of the meetings