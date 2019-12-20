Chivalry with a gun ends a life, earns prison time

A Brooklyn man took his moral cue from the days of yore and now faces more than two decades in prison.

Santiago Salcedo, 27, of Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, killed a man in Astoria in July 2016. The victim had made derogatory comments about two women the defendant was with, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

In response, Salcedo shot the man dead.

It all started a little after 4 a.m. on July 17, the DA’s Office said, when Salcedo and three friends, including two women, were walking down Steinway Street near 28th Avenue “after patronizing several bars.”

Also walking there were Qsaun Brown, 23, and another man. After passing by the foursome, Brown and the other man made nasty comments about the women.

“One of the women asked the defendant, ‘Are you just going to let them disrespect us like that?’” the DA’s Office said.

The answer was no.

He would instead “defend their honor.”

“Salcedo and his friend went to a car and retrieved something from the trunk,” the DA’s Office continued.

They then walked back and confronted Brown and his friend on the street. The men argued and Brown ran to his car about a half block away. He drove back toward Salcedo, jumped out of the car and — unarmed — ran over to the area where he was standing.

“That’s when the defendant took a gun from his friend and fired 5 times at Brown and another unarmed man,” the prosecutors said. “The victim, who was also from Brooklyn, was struck once in the neck and died two days later at a nearby hospital. Brown’s friend was not hit by gunfire.”

“This was a ridiculous act of violence that could have been avoided,” acting DA John Ryan said in a prepared statement. “An early morning derogatory remark started a chain of events that resulted in one man losing his life and now this defendant could spend the next couple of decades locked behind bars over foolish words. Getting a gun is never the right answer to settle a dispute.”

Salcedo was found guilty on Dec. 13 of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced on Jan. 23.