CB 1 backs Planet Fitness gym in LIC

Community Board 1 on Tuesday approved a developer’s request to open a Planet Fitness gym at 29-22 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City by a vote of 33-1. It will be the seventh Planet Fitness in Queens when it opens sometime in 2020.

Elizabeth Erion, co-chairwoman of CB 1’s Land Use Committee, said there were no qualms about the location; sound, she said, would not be an issue since the gym will be secluded from residential areas. Concerns about increased traffic were allayed by the fact that it’s located near the Queens Plaza subway stop, giving gym-goers a way to get there via public transportation.

Planet Fitness is an ultra-successful fitness franchise with hundreds of locations nationwide, and offers low-cost memberships. Part of its appeal is that it’s open 24/7, allowing everyone to pump iron or run on a treadmill whenever they’d like.

The board’s next meeting will be on Jan. 21, 2020, at the Astoria World Manor, at 25-22 Astoria Blvd.