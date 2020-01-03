Car owners on the spot

“This is not a ‘connect the dots puzzle;’ every dot represents a car that was broken into.”

The NYPD’s 110th Precinct used humor on its Twitter page this week to bring attention to the serious concern of people leaving their cars and valuables inside unsecured.

The precinct offered a number of tips to deter would-be thieves, including:

• always lock and secure a vehicle; consider locking lug nuts to deter rim theft;

• never leave keys in the ignition when exiting a vehicle “even for a minute”;

• never leave property such as loose change, cell phones, laptops, wallets, spare keys or other valuables in a car;

• park in high-traffic, well-lit areas; and

• enroll in NYPD-run anti-theft programs such as VIN etching, Operation ID and Combat Auto Theft, and others available at nyc.gov/nypd.