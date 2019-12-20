Business of business is joy

Parkview Realty of Corona recently hosted its 10th annual holiday toy drive combined with a business networking event.
At top are some of the numerous donors who shared holiday cheer by dropping by to donate toys. Above, Mercedes Crossfield of Helium Image, left, donated not only a large supply of toys for children in need but balloons for the event to Rita Maruca, Parkview’s owner and a broker there.
Donors and guests included Community Board 4 District Manager Christian Cassagnol, Raymour & Flanigan, Infinity Honey, the Queens World Film Festival, King Manor Museum, Rios Interior Corp., Combined Insurance, Ree Brinn of the Queens Chronicle and Charles Atiles, founder of the Sutphin Boulevard Harvest Festival.
Councilman Francisco Moya also made a donation.
QueensChronicle.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up