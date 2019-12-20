  • December 20, 2019
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Business of business is joy

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am

Business of business is joy 0 comments

Parkview Realty of Corona recently hosted its 10th annual holiday toy drive combined with a business networking event.

At top are some of the numerous donors who shared holiday cheer by dropping by to donate toys. Above, Mercedes Crossfield of Helium Image, left, donated not only a large supply of toys for children in need but balloons for the event to Rita Maruca, Parkview’s owner and a broker there.

Donors and guests included Community Board 4 District Manager Christian Cassagnol, Raymour & Flanigan, Infinity Honey, the Queens World Film Festival, King Manor Museum, Rios Interior Corp., Combined Insurance, Ree Brinn of the Queens Chronicle and Charles Atiles, founder of the Sutphin Boulevard Harvest Festival.

Councilman Francisco Moya also made a donation.

QueensChronicle.com

Posted in on Thursday, December 19, 2019 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Latest Galleries

© Copyright 2019, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]