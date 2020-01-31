  • January 31, 2020
Queens Chronicle

Bus plan parlay in E. Elmhurst

Posted: Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:30 am

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, right, met with a group of her constituents on Jan. 25 at a town hall meeting for those with questions and concerns about the reconfiguration of bus routes and service in Queens that is being proposed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Ramos’ office said more than 150 residents took part in the meeting at First Baptist Church in East Elmhurst, with the top concerns being the impact on those commuting to work and traveling to school; increased difficulty when traveling within the borough; and a lack of accessibility.

Ramos said the residents’ concerns will be passed along to the MTA.

QueensChronicle.com

