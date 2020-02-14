Astoria the terminus for big power project

Barring unforeseen circumstances, one of two remaining nuclear generators at the Indian Point power plant in Westchester County will close on April 30, with the second being taken off line a year later.

The station generates about 27 percent of New York City’s energy, though Gov. Cuomo pressed long and hard to get the plant closed, and has hailed the shutdown as part of the state’s efforts to convert more and more to clean renewable sources.

And Astoria is the southern terminus of a proposed $3 billion high-capacity system of power lines beginning in Montreal that the developers say could by itself replace up to 50 percent of the noncarbon-producing electricity being generated by Indian Point.

Transmission Developers Inc. has an application for the project before the state’s Public Service Commission to modify its permit for what it is calling the Champlain Hudson Power Express.

It would carry hydraulic electricity produced by HydroQuebec through a 330-mile system of buried cables that would run from the Canadian border, across the bottom of Lake Champlain. Much of the rest would be buried underneath the Hudson River, though it would as drawn up sometimes leave the water and be buried in areas such as railroad rights-of-way.

In an email to the Chronicle, Jennifer Laird-White, director of community relations at Transmission Developers, said while the PSC has no timeline for approving the permit, the company is planning to begin construction in 2021 and have the system active in early 2025.

“CHPE will reduce annual carbon emissions by 3.4 million metric tons — the equivalent to removing 28 percent of cars from New York City streets — support other sources of renewable energy and provide an alternative to fossil fuel generation,” Laird-White wrote. “... CHPE is estimated to create 2,600 jobs in New York State during construction and has committed to using union labor. Further, the project will contribute approximately $50 million annually in taxes to the towns it traverses.”

She said the route avoids environmentally sensitive areas and the project has established a $117 million fund to improve and enhance the aquatic environments of NY waterways.

Laird-White also wrote that the project would satisfy both the short- and long-term concerns of advocates for clean, renewable energy.

“If Indian Point’s energy were entirely replaced by fossil fuel generation, approximately 95 percent of energy generated downstate ... will be produced with fossil fuels,” she wrote. “Currently, with Indian Point in the energy mix, approximately 70 percent of the power produced downstate is generated by fossil fuels.”

She said the Champlain Hudson project has the ability to meet at least 15 percent of New York City’s electricity needs with clean energy, and already has obtained necessary permits from the U.S. Department of Energy, the Army Corps of Engineers and New York State. The company said detailed information on the project is available at chpexpress.com.

“The project does this while delivering approximately 20 percent of the remaining generation needed to meet New York State’s 2030 renewable energy targets,” she wrote. “Combined with onshore and offshore wind, solar and other renewable projects, CHPE will accelerate the State’s transition to a clean energy future.”

Among elected representatives in Astoria, a spokesman for Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria) said they are “still reviewing but also focused on generating renewable energy within the five boroughs.” A spokesman for State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) said the senator would be unable to comment prior to the Chronicle’s deadline due to the busy schedule in Albany.

The press offices for Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas (D-Astoria) and Gov. Cuomo did not respond to requests for comment.

Leah Rae, a staff writer and media specialist for Riverkeeper, an organization advocating for cleaner waters including in the Hudson River, referred the Chronicle to a statement the organization released last November withdrawing its support for the Champlain Hudson project, which it has supported going back to 2013.

“The energy landscape in New York is drastically different than it was in April 2013,” the organization stated.

Riverkeeper cited, among other things, the four-year lead time that was created by the agreement between the state and Entergy, which owned the plant, to shut Indian Point down.

“Since that time, NYS Public Service Commission figures document increases in renewable energy generation and reductions in demand that will exceed the amount of energy generated by the first Indian Point reactor, by the time it closes in 2020,” the group stated in November. “In 2020 and 2021, a roughly similar amount of renewables and efficiency will come online, replacing the energy supplied by the second reactor when it also shuts down in 2021.”

This story was edited to clarify the status of the application before the Public Service Commission.