Former Republican councilmember of Queens’ 32nd District and city Department of Buildings commissioner Eric Ulrich is expected to face criminal indictment this week, according to a report from the New York Daily News, which cited three anonymous sources close with the investigation.
The report said a Manhattan grand jury has been hearing evidence involving Ulrich, who resigned from his position as DOB commissioner last November during a gambling probe by the District Attorney’s Office, during which agents seized his phone and served a search warrant. He was appointed to the position by Mayor Adams in May 2022.
It was unclear what exactly is being investigated, or if Ulrich is the only person involved in the probe, but sources told the News it involves financial misconduct and possible ties to organized crime.
A source said Ulrich and his attorney, Samuel Braverman, were contacted by a prosecutor about testifying in front of a grand jury two weeks ago — meaning an indictment is likely near. The source said Ulrich declined to testify.
In 2018, Ulrich penned a letter to a federal judge in the case of Robert Pisani, a Bonnano crime family associate, asking the judge to “go easy on [Pisani]” in a loansharking case.
It was said prosecutors were also investigating whether Ulrich had engaged in bribe-taking, including by renting an apartment at below-market price and whether a sofa was given to him or sold at a discount by someone doing business with his department.
Both the DA’s Office and Braverman were unwilling to comment on the progress of the investigation.
In the past, Ulrich disclosed lottery winnings of over $50,000 on his annual financial disclosure form. Records also indicate that Ulrich garnered tens of thousands of dollars in gambling winnings while serving as councilman. In a Facebook post from April 2021, Ulrich was open about his struggles with alcoholism.
Ulrich announced in January that he is working as a licensed insurance broker in the Rockaways. He could not be reached for comment.
