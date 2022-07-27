Two teenage girls were arrested on Tuesday and charged in the alleged anti-white assault that occurred on an MTA bus in Woodhaven earlier this month.
According to police, a 15-year old and a 16-year old were arrested and charged on Tuesday morning in the 102nd Precinct.
They were both charged with assault and aggravated harassment as hate crimes.
On July 9, 57-year-old Jill LeCroix of Flushing was on a bus traveling southbound on Woodhaven Boulevard to visit her mother in the Rockaways when three unidentified Black women approached her and made race-related remarks.
“They were looking for trouble,” she told the Chronicle last week.
Then, one struck her in the head with an object that appeared to be a body scrub container from Bath and Body Works. LeCroix received staples for the injury.
Police released images and video of the suspects, seen above; a police source said on Wednesday that the two on the left were the ones arrested.
Elected officials and community leaders gathered last week to denounce a spike in hate crimes. Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) laid out a plan to tackle the issue.
She wrote on social media Tuesday that she is “gratified” to report the arrests and charges. “There will be no place for hate and crime in my district,” she said.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) wrote, “No New Yorker should ever worry about being attacked on the bus or the subway — especially for their race.”
