Two Sikh men were reportedly attacked this morning in Richmond Hill just a block away from where a hate crime against a member of their community occurred last week.
The incident occurred near the intersection of 97th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard around 8 a.m., according to the office of Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park), down the road from the Sikh Cultural Society gurdwara worship space.
“This morning, a leisurely stroll turned tragic when two members of the Sikh community were targeted for their faith,” Ariola said on Twitter. “One of the assailants has been apprehended, but another is still at large.”
The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Some social media accounts state the attacker was armed with a bat while another shows a man with a large stick.
An NYPD spokesperson said they “do not have anything on file as of yet” regarding the incident and that a complaint report was not yet in their systems.
The Sikh Coalition issues a statement on Twitter regarding the attack and added that the individuals were robbed.
“Law enforcement believes both men were targeted for being Sikh, and the attacks are being investigated as anti-Sikh hate crimes,” the coalition stated.
The group said they are not releasing names or images out of respect for privacy.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) said in a statement that she is calling for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime, as last week’s is as well.
“As the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, I am here to say in unequivocal terms that there is zero tolerance for hate crimes against the Sikh American community in New York state.”
Alongside the mayor and partners in Congress, Rajkumar said they “will give law enforcement the tools they need to fully investigate and prosecute these crimes of bias.”
In a statement, Ariola emphasized the need for increased public safety. “This is yet another incident of crime that has spiraled out of control in this city, and until we can restore law enforcement’s ability to punish criminals effectively we will continue to see attacks like this one and worse.”
She called on Mayor Adams to take “bold measures to make our city safe again.”
“And to my fellow City Council representatives, some of whom feel that we do not need more police officers on our streets — I ask you to wake up,” the statement continued.
“We are losing our city to violent crime, and it’s getting worse by the day. We need to take a stand against hate and bigotry, and empower the NYPD and our justice system to arrest and prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”
The incident in Richmond Hill occurred just before news broke about a shooting in which at least 10 people were injured when a gunman opened fire on a subway car in Brooklyn, a story that is also still developing.
“We recognize that this news comes amidst reports of a separate mass shooting and additional violence at a Brooklyn subway station this morning,” the Sikh Coalition stated on Twitter. “The entire local community is in our thoughts as that other investigation moves forward.”
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
