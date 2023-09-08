Two are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Ozone Park. At approximately 5:39 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of two people shot at Drew Street and 101st Avenue, according to authorities.
Upon arrival, officers observed a 42-year-old female, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the head, and a 46-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head, also unconscious and unresponsive, police said.
Authorities said EMS transported both individuals to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jamaica where they were both pronounced deceased. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Witnesses who saw the incident unfold say the two appeared to be arguing, and that it appeared to be a murder-suicide, with the male being the shooter, according to multiple posts on local Facebook pages from Ozone Park residents. However, police said the investigation is still ongoing.
The identities of the deceased are currently being withheld pending family notification.
