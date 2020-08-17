Trailblazing Assembly member dies at age 96

Nettie Mayersohn, a longtime community activist and nearly three-decade District 27 assemblymember, passed away in her sleep on Aug. 13 at the age of 96.
“She truly dedicated her life to the needs of the community,” City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said, who served as a staff member for Mayersohn in the late 1980s and remained close to her until her death. “She was a mentor to me and many others. Her legacy is one of greatness and caring for people. She passed great legislation, but she deeply cared about her constituents.”
She and her husband Ronald, who passed in 2005, moved from the Bronx in 1954 to the new Electchester Cooperative, where she lived until her death. There, she took on a number of roles, including as chairperson of the Pomonok Community Center where she helped establish the Pomonok Neighborhood Center, which offers tenant assistance, after school and summer youth and crime prevention programs. She also served as district leader from the 27th Assembly District-Part A, an executive member of the Stevenson Regular Democratic Club, youth committee chairperson of Community Board 8 and executive director of the New York State Crime Victims Board. Despite her numerous responsibilities, Mayersohn found the time to earn a BA from Queens College in 1978, graduating from the college the same day as her son, Lee.
Mayersohn won her Assembly seat in November 1982 and served until 2011, where she memorably sponsored and passed the then-controversial Baby AIDS bill, which required hospitals to test newborns for HIV and disclose the results to the parents or the child’s physicians. Prior to her legislation, thousands of HIV-positive babies were sent home without treatment and died. She also sponsored the HIV Partner Notification bill, which requires health officials to notify spouses and known sexual partners of those who test positive for the disease.
A champion for the vulnerable, Mayersohn also authorized the Victim Impact bill, which guaranteed the rights of victims to appear in court at a parole hearing and make a statement detailing the effects the crime had on their lives.
Mayersohn was a staunch feminist, serving as the New York State delegate to the International Women’s Conference in 1977 and winning of the New York State Chapter of the National Organization for Women’s 1989 Legislator of the Year Award.
Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) now holds the seat Mayersohn served in and also points to the trailblazer as a source of inspiration.
“Nettie Mayersohn’s legacy continues to touch countless lives in New York state,” said Rosenthal in an email. “Through her fierce advocacy on Baby AIDS legislation and strong direction on local issues, Nettie shaped the district I represent today. Through speaking with constituents and community leaders, it is clear that her leadership and impact will benefit our community for generations to come. She will be sorely missed.”
Rosenthal won the Distrcit 27 seat in a 2017 special election after former Assemblymember Michael Simanowitz passed away while in office. Simanowitz had succeeded Mayersohn after serving as her chief of staff for the majority of her tenure and following her announcement for her plans to retire. Mayersohn reportedly wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Grodenchik also noted that she only had two chiefs of staff during her 28 years as assemblywoman, which he said is a testament to her character.
“That’s just a sign of the respect of the people who worked for her,” he said. “She’s had a lasting impact on the lives if millions and millions of people ... She stuck to her guns. She was most loyal person you’ll ever find.”
Mayersohn is survived by her brother Morton Feldstein and his wife Audrey, her son Judge Lee Mayersohn and his wife Jill, her son Jeffrey Mayersohn and his wife Linda and her four grandchildren, Andrew, Benjamin, Rebecca, and Anna. Funal services for Mayersohn are private and limited to family.
