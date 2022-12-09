Three young people were arrested and charged with gang assault for an attack that left one man dead in Ozone Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., officers in the 106th Precinct responded to a call of two men who were stabbed near Lefferts and Rockaway Boulevard.
Justin Shaw, 20, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. He had sustained stab wounds to the chest. Another 20-year-old man, who was stabbed in the leg, was listed in stable condition.
Further investigation revealed the victims were engaged in a dispute with a group of others and it escalated and led to the victims being stabbed, according to police.
Late Thursday, police announced that three males ages 13, 15 and 17 were arrested and charged with gang assault and assault, and the 17-year-old also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
They were taken into custody shortly after the incident, a police spokesperson said.
