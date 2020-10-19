Cell phone retailers beware — three men have stolen nearly $16,500 worth of tech gear in a crime spree, much of which occurred in broad daylight, across eight precincts and three boroughs in just one month.
The first of 12 known incidents took place on Sept. 11 in Flushing. Just past 4:30 p.m., two unidentified men entered the 57-23 Main St. T-Mobile store and forcibly removed three Apple watches, valued at $1,460, from a display before fleeing on foot toward Booth Memorial Avenue.
On Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m., two unidentified men stole an Apple iPhone 11 from the display window of a T-Mobile store in Jamaica. An hour later, two men repeated the crime in Forest Hills, taking an Apple iPhone 11 Pro from a Queens Boulevard Verizon store. Both items are worth about $1,000.
The spree continued, but the individuals committing the crimes alternated between three different men. The police believe all three are between the ages of 16 and 18. One individual was described as dark-skinned with a medium build and black hair, another as another as dark-skinned with a slim build and the third as dark-skinned with a medium build and black hair.
Seven of the crimes occurred in northeastern Queens, including in three in Fresh Meadows, two in Auburndale, as well as in Bayside and Little Neck, though incidents were reported in Brooklyn and the Bronx as well. The last crime reported was on Oct. 13.
The men have targeted AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon stores and have removed almost strictly Apple cell phone and watches, but did steal a $1,400 Samsung Galaxy S20 from a Fresh Meadows T-Mobile store.
The reported incidents have all occurred between the hours of 2:30 and 8 p.m. The perpetrators typically flee on foot, though they were reported to have escaped into a black vehicle after their hit in the Bronx.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
