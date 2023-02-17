A deli worker in South Ozone Park miraculously survived being shot at, including in the head, by a perpetrator with two different weapons Wednesday.
According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Donnie Hudson, 35, of Rockaway Boulevard, entered the Rockaway Express deli around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and allegedly fired three shots at Fahmi Kaid, 47, who was working behind the counter.
One shot grazed Kaid’s head but that wasn’t enough for Hudson, who left the store and returned with an assault weapon, which the DA’s Office says he fired multiple times at the employee, who was lying on the floor.
In total, Kaid sustained the grazed gunshot wound to the head, a gunshot wound to the wrist, injury to his radial artery, a major blood vessel in the arm, and a volar laceration that will require surgery.
According to an article from the National Library of Medicine, a volar laceration, also known as “spaghetti wrist,” is “an extensive laceration that involves multiple structures in the volar wrist, including tendons, nerves and arteries.”
Kaid was treated at a hospital and is in stable condition, authorities said.
The 106th Precinct posted on Twitter that two people were shot at the location. ABC7 reported that another victim went to Jamaica Hospital for an injury after the incident and also that Hudson lived above the deli.
Hudson was arrested a few blocks away just before 7 p.m. and was allegedly found with a .40 caliber pistol, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and multiple magazines and rounds of ammunition.
He was arraigned and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
If convicted, Hudson faces up to 25 years in prison.
“This was a brutal, calculated assault using battlefield weaponry,” said District Attorney Melinda Katz in a prepared statement on Friday.
“Under absolutely no circumstances are we going to stand for turning out communities into war zones. Given the firepower deployed in this violent attack, we asked for the defendant to be remanded into custody. Thankfully, the judge agreed.”
