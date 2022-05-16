A decision by the Department of Education to fire the superintendent of District 30, a 40-year veteran of the school system, which it has since rolled back, shocked many elected officials and community members. It has them questioning the extension of mayoral control of the city’s public schools, on which a verdict is expected in less than two weeks.
“The city is making its best argument against itself by doing what it's doing here, completely disregarding the community in its interests, not giving any reason or rationale for what it's doing, and scaring a lot of parents who want to make sure that kids are going to get a good education,” said State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) at a rally on Friday at PS 171 in support of Dr. Philip Composto.
When asked by the Chronicle how he would vote on mayoral control, Gianaris said, “I think it depends what we’re voting on. I would not vote to continue it as is.”
Mayor Adams and new schools Chancellor David Banks have been pushing for a full four-year extension of schools control but other options have been floated including a shorter term or eliminating the process altogether and reverting back to the old system of local school boards.
Composto, community superintendent for the district that covers from Long Island City and Astoria to Corona and East Elmhurst, received a call last week informing him that he would not be moving on to the next phase, a public Town Hall, of the application process to keep his job.
The DOE reversed itself late Monday afternoon, however, announcing that all incumbent superintendents will be able to take part in the Town Halls.
“The central pillar of this administration is parent and community engagement and we've worked with CEC and Presidents' Council members in creating a historically inclusive hiring process, and after listening to community feedback we are inviting all incumbent superintendents to be interviewed as part of the community process," Banks said in a prepared statement from the DOE.
It continued, "When I make the final determination of who will best serve all students in each district, that decision will combine the passionate feedback of parents and community members and each candidate’s ability to articulate a comprehensive vision for the future.”
The Town Hall for District 30 is scheduled for this Friday at 5 p.m. but the candidates are not yet known. The complete list of sessions can be found at learndoe.org/supt2022.
They will be led by Led by CECs, Citywide Councils, District Parent Advisory Councils and Presidents’ Councils. Communities will have the opportunity to hear from two to three finalist candidates for the position of superintendent. Town halls will feature personal introductions of candidates, Council-written questions, and the opportunity for parents to ask additional questions and provide feedback to Council members, according to a DOE press release.
Following the public town halls, the CECs, Citywide Councils, and Presidents’ Councils, as well as a representative of the UFT, a representative of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators and a representative of DC 37 union will provide formal feedback on the candidates to the Department of Education.
Back in January, Banks announced that he would ask all 46 of the city’s school superintendents to reapply for their jobs.
“I've spoken to some of my colleagues who are in similar situations and they're not happy,” Gianaris said on Friday. “In some sense, I'm glad they did this before we get to vote on control so we can actually be aware of the way they're going to operate.”
Deborah Alexander, former president of Community Education Council 30 and a member of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum Education in NYC, said that, up until she heard the news about Dr. Composto, she was lobbying her elected officials in favor of mayoral control.
“This makes me examine the other side … the dark side of mayoral control, which is the ability to, seemingly on a whim or on some sort of hidden agenda, to eliminate a superintendent, the nerve center essentially of the district, completely contrary to that entire district wishes,” Alexander told the Chronicle, speaking before Monday's announcement.
She speculates that the DOE planned to let Composto go ahead of the public engagement session because of the "overwhelming support" she says he was bound to receive.
Alexander, along with other parent leaders, organized a Zoom rally last Thursday that drew over 400 attendees and lasted three hours. Dozens of teachers and principals praised Composto and called on the DOE to reconsider the decision.
Yvonne Marrero, principal of PS 222, became emotional as she recalled the support she received from Composto when her mother was in hospice and she needed time off.
“I hope that this meeting will make a difference, I really do,” she said in the virtual rally.
Onalis Hernandez, principal at PS 149, questioned each of Banks’ four pillars of success that he has repeatedly touted since becoming chancellor: reimagining the student experience; scaling, sustaining and restoring what works; prioritizing wellness; and empowering families.
“Reimagining student experiences, well isn't that what we're doing with all the programs that Dr. Composto has brought to our district?” she said.
“Number two … sustaining and restoring what works. So, that right there is an oxymoron. If we're sustaining what works, what just happened?”
Hernandez continued, citing Composto’s founding role in the NYC Kids Rise college saving program.
“Pillar number four: engaging families. Look at where we are, look who's doing this. That's all I have to say.”
Elected officials also expressed outrage at not being notified of the DOE's initial decision.
“We were told that the days of turning on the TV and finding out the news and policy for an entire school system were over,” said Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) at the in-person rally on Friday.
“And yet for me, the only way that I found out about this decision was opening up Twitter on my phone and seeing a parent concerned tagging me, saying, ‘I just heard a rumor that this has happened. Can you tell me anything more?’”
Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) said that “common courtesy” would be a heads-up before phones and emails started “blowing up.”
“I've asked the DOE to send me a comprehensive packet with data points and facts of what District 30 has done and what they believe that Dr. Composto is responsible for so that we can understand what the justifications are for him to not move forward,” said Won, echoing frustrations that the DOE has not given any explanation for his firing.
She said that she has asked for data because one justification she heard was that District 30 has failing ELA and math exams. She said, however, that she has heard the contrary from parents, teachers and principals.
Nathaniel Styer, press secretary for the DOE said last week in an email: “As part of the first stage in this process, leadership put 130 potential candidates through a rigorous interview process and advanced the two or three best candidates for each district that fit this reimagined role,” it said, in part.
“We are proud that we are putting the strongest candidates in front of parents and community members at public town halls and will receive their input on the final selection decisions,” the statement continued.
“The best I got was ‘the Chancellor doesn't share his vision,’” said Gianaris. “I don't know what that means.”
Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City), former chair of the Committee on Education, took it personally that Banks has not returned her calls on the matter.
"I'm livid," she said at the rally. “I've known David Banks a very long time, and I've been asking for a phone call back for, like, three days … It's not right. It's not respectful. I'm not a diva. I know he's a busy man. It's outrageous that they haven't spoken to us, and I'm deeply hurt about it.”
She continued, “You have to wonder what went on if they can't even return a phone call … That's not what mayoral control was meant to be. Mayoral control is not imperial control.”
This article has been updated to reflect the Department of Education's announcement that incumbent superintendents would be able to participate in the public engagement sessions.
