In an effort to mitigate the economic shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain social distancing mandates, Mayor de Blasio announced Thursday that outdoor pools, and potentially beaches, will be closed for the summer season.
As part of the mayor’s $89.3 billion executive budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, public pools, such as the Flushing Meadows Corona Park Aquatic Center in Flushing, Fisher Pool in Elmhurst and the Fort Totten Pool in Bayside, will remain closed from late June to Labor Day to preserve $12 million that will be redirected to fund life-saving measures. Hundred of other cuts across multiple jurisdictions, such as reducing highway cleaning, canceling the Department of Education’s upcoming Summer School’s Out New York City and implementing a hiring freeze across multiple agencies, make up much of the new budget, which would reduce spending compared to the FY 20 budget adopted in June 2019 by 3.7 percent.
“What we will do no matter what, matter what, is protect New Yorkers health, protect your safety, make sure there’s food on your table, make sure there’s a roof over your head. That’s what we will do no matter what is thrown at us,” de Blasio said at a press conference following the budget plan’s release. “A budget is a statement of values. Our values are clear, we’re here to protect people, and we will do so.”
While beaches have not yet been closed, de Blasio said there is potential that they may be because they attract large crowds that would offset social distancing efforts, referring to the crowded Coney Island beaches, which see “hundreds of thousands of people packed together tightly,” as an example.
“I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” he said. “Obviously you can have a situation where someone goes to the beach to walk along the beach, but not in large numbers any time soon. You still have to observe social distancing and I know people are doing that now, but the notion of having lifeguards and people coming to the beach like normal, we don’t have that in our sights yet.”
