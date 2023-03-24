First it was catalytic converters, now it’s air bags. Police say a string of car break-ins has left owners Honda owners with their air bags ripped out.
“Thieves across Queens are targeting Honda vehicles,” the 106th Precinct tweeted today.
The precinct added that windows are broken to gain entry and recommended steering wheel security devices to prevent the crime.
PJ Marcel, head of the Howard Beach Dads group on Facebook and an owner of Trackside Collision in Howard Beach, posted photos of the cars that were targeted and said he has six of them in his shop now.
“It was 2013 to 2015 Honda Civics within a five block radius,” he said of the ones around 81st Street in 156th Avenue in Howard Beach, adding that driver side windows were smashed and that thieves went through the window without opening the door to bypass the alarm. Broken windows alone won’t set many car alarms off. A Honda CRV was also brought to Trackside for the same damages.
The airbags are easy to remove quickly, Marcel said, but in many of the cases the thieves ripped them out instead of unscrewing them, making fixes for owners even pricier due to the clockspring having to be replaced. That is the special electrical connector that allows the steering wheel to turn while maintaining connections with the air bag, horn and other devices. So with the cost of a broken window, potentially chipped paint, the new airbag and now the clockspring, some vehicles could even be rendered a total loss by insurance companies.
Marcel said he was baffled at why thieves would go for 10-year-old car parts. It’s illegal to sell used airbags in New York, they carry serial numbers specific to a VIN and they can be found online, anyway, he said.
And in New York State, airbag systems can only be replaced with new systems or salvaged systems that are certified. “It makes no sense,” said Marcel, adding that maybe they were stolen to ship out of state.
