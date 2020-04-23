State to investigate nursing home conditions

With over 3,500 COVID-19 deaths in state nursing homes and adult care facilities reported Thursday as of April 21, Gov. Cuomo announced that the Department of Health and Attorney General Letitia James will be conducting a joint investigation to determine whether facilities are administering appropriate levels of care to residents.
“Nursing homes are our top priority. They have been from day one,” Cuomo said in his daily press briefing. “They get paid to take care of a resident and they have to do it in accordance with state rules. If they don’t we will take appropriate action and the state DOH and the Attorney General will commence an investigation to make sure all those policies are in place and being followed. If they’re not being followed they can be subjected to a fine or they can lose their license. It’s that simple.”
While privately owned, nursing homes are subject to state regulation and are required to follow certain procedures. When it became apparent that nearly 23 percent of state COVID-19 deaths were occurring in nursing home facilities the state implemented additional directives to slow the spread, which include equipping staff with appropriate personal protective gear and checking their temperatures before they enter the facility, suspending all visitations, and quarantining residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nursing homes are also required to inform all residents and family members of a positive test within the building or of a COVID-related death within 24 hours, as well as to keep separate staff for infected and healthy residents to stop the spread of the virus.
“The nursing home is responsible for providing appropriate care. If they cannot provide that care then they have to transfer the person to another facility,” Cuomo said. “If they do not have the ability to provide the appropriate level of care then they have to transfer that patient or they call the DOH and the DOH will transfer that patient. That is how the relationship works ... That patient, that resident, must have the state-directed level of care. If they can’t provide that they can’t have the resident in their facility. Period. Those are the rules.”
