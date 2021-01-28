State nursing home death toll twice as big

Nursing home Covid deaths are nearly double what we thought they were.
After nearly a year long investigation, prompted by patient neglect and staff misconduct allegations, Attorney General Letitia James believes that the state Department of Health had been drastically under reporting virus related deaths in nursing homes. According to the report, the state wasn’t including the number of resident deaths that happened in hospitals in its death toll.
“While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents,” James said in a Jan. 28 statement. “Nursing homes residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments, and I will continue to work hard to safeguard this basic right during this precarious time.”
The finding would increase the DOH’s 6,117 death toll in nursing homes to over 12,200.
The Office of the Attorney General launched its investigation in March after receiving a startling number of complaints from nursing home residents’ relatives through a hotline set up at the direction of Gov. Cuomo.
In its 76-page report, the OAG listed a plethora of findings, including that the DOH data did not reflect the true death toll; there was a lack of compliance with infection control protocols that put residents at increased infection risk; there was an insufficient COVID-19 testing for residents and staff in the early stages of the pandemic; lack of nursing home compliance with the executive order requiring communication with family members caused avoidable pain and distress; and more.
Notably, the report points out that Cuomo’s March 25 directive that prohibited nursing homes from refusing to admit a resident based on a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 diagnosis put residents at an increased risk of harm. The governor reversed the executive order May 10, but it earned him another investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice in September.
Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) was not surprised at the OAG’s findings. He has been a strong advocate for the safety of nursing home residents since the first days of the pandemic, raising alarm bells that conditions were subpar for the vulnerable populations.
“I believe Attorney General Tish James’ report on nursing homes shows us that New York State has committed a human rights violation by choosing to protect nursing home profits over the safety of older adults and vulnerable members,” he said in a statement.
He called to hold for-profit nursing home executives accountable, as well as Cuomo, whom he claimed incentivized the facility owners to neglect their residents by giving them blanket immunity.
“It is a business model soaked in blood,” Kim said.
