State at fault for slow vaccine rollout: de Blasio

New York City has only administered a third of its vaccines and the mayor blames Gov. Cuomo.
“This is really dangerous. If we can’t vaccinate the people who are most [in] danger, we’re going to lose lives we did not need to lose,” de Blasio said Jan. 8.
The mayor has been calling on the state to expand vaccine eligibility since Dec. 31, the day he revealed his goal to inoculate 1 million city residents in January. Shots are limited to medical staff and frontline workers who deal directly with bodily fluids, but the mayor called to expand the eligibility list to other essential workers, like teachers and police, and especially to seniors over the age of 75.
An average of 32,258 doses a day have to be administered to achieve the January goal, but only 52,700 were given in the first week, according to the city Health Department’s online vaccination tracker. Over 321,000 shots have been delivered to city vaccination sites, but have yet to be administered. De Blasio said 270,000 of those vaccines could, and should, be given to seniors.
“This is the single most vulnerable category. This has been proven nationally, internationally. They have the most need and the most desire for the vaccine. They won’t wait,” he said during his press briefing.
According to the mayor there are about 560,000 New Yorkers over the age of 75, more than double the number of available vaccines.
Seniors in nursing homes and adult care facilities are eligible for vaccinations, but those over the age of 75 who do not reside in assisted living facilities have to wait.
“And yet we are not allowed by State law to give a single shot to a single New Yorker over 75. I guarantee you, if these standards are changed by the State, we are going to run through those 270,000 doses very, very quickly,” de Blasio continued.
The day before, Cuomo shot down de Blasio’s plan to inoculate 10,000 NYPD officers just one hour after the mayor announced his intentions. The governor said the police did not qualify for the vaccinations because not allhealthcare workers and nursing homes residents have received their allotted shots.
Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to a question on eligibility for seniors over 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.