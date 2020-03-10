St. John’s shut down over COVID-19

St. John’s University became the first Queens institution to temporarily shut down in response to the rising cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Conrado Gempesaw, president of the university, announced on Tuesday, March 10 ,that effective immediately, the school is suspending face-to-face instruction at all its locations “out of an abundance of caution” and “as an additional effort to keep our community healthy and assist with the containment of the spread of COVID-19,” through online instruction will continue until Friday, March 27. Additionally, all residential students with the ability to were advised to vacate the dorms no later than Wednesday, March 11.
“Let me report that there are no known cases of COVID-19 at this time on any of the St. John’s University campuses or locations. The safety and well-being of our students and the entire University community are of primary importance,” Gempesaw’s notice to faulty and staff, also posted to the university’s website, read.
As of March 9 evening, Mayor de Blasio has reported just two cases of the novel coronavirus in Queens, the first being a 33-year-old Far Rockaway man, who remains in isolation and in stable condition at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. The second victim, a 75-year-old man whose exact location in Queens was not disclosed, is in critical condition. De Blasio said the man entered the ICU with fever, shortness of breath and developed pneumonia, and has a pre-existing condition of diabetes.
According to a March 10 live CNN count, COVID-19 has infected more than 113,000 people around the world and killed over 4,000. The New York Times reports that the United States coronavirus count has surpassed 750, with 26 deaths.
Gov. Cuomo announced on March 9 evening that New York has at least 142 cases, 25 of which the Department of Health places in New York City.
“I think there’s a bigger truth about the coronavirus and what we’re experiencing here, which is that ultimately the people will be the solution. All of you ... I want to empower the people of this city to be part of the solution here because that’s the only way we’re going to get out of this,” de Blasio said.
