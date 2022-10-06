The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol took to the street last week with about 15 volunteers, many of whom were kids, and gathered 20 bags of trash around Cross Bay Boulevard and Liberty Avenue and beyond.
The group targeted the area around Bayside Cemetery with help from Councilwoman Joann Ariola.
They also tackled areas with chronic household dumping.
“We encourage our neighbors to take pride in their community by not littering and helping clean [it],” the group said in a statement.
It will be hosting more cleanups, weather permitting, and will continue reporting conditions and reaching out to businesses and property owners.
— Deirdre Bardolf
