While newly installed Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) may still have some lingering confusion over how to use the landline in his new district office, any uncertainty over his new responsibilities ends there.
Anderson, the youngest black Assembly member ever to be elected in New York State, said that he had a crash course first week in office. Since being sworn in Nov. 12 he has already co-sponsored three pieces of legislation, and plans to announce another bill he’s carrying in the Assembly shortly.
“Legislation is a passion of mine and we want to really make sure that we’re changing the lives of others through the laws,” he said.
The state Assembly does not have a formal transition of power process. In Anderson’s case, obstacles would remain even if it did. Former Assemblywoman Michele Titus has been an acting state Supreme Court judge after vacating her seat, which stretches over from Ozone Park to Rosedale and down to much of the eastern Rockaways, last January.
“It’s definitely been a lot of putting the pieces together,” said Anderson.
Though the process hasn’t left Anderson any extra time to spend setting up phone lines or furnishing his office, he said that he’s feeling energized by the chance to start his legislative work immediately. He co-sponsored Assemblyman Harvey Epstein’s (D-Manhattan) bill to suspend rent payments for small businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.
He has also co-sponsored a bill that would establish Diwali, the Hindu new year, as a state holiday and another that would raise the age of juvenile delinquency.
In the near future, Anderson said that he will become the prime sponsor in the Assembly of a bill state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria) is introducing in the Senate that would provide rent relief for NYCHA tenants who lose their utilities for an extended period.
The opportunity to get his foot in the door before the next session starts in January has been a boon, he said, and though he may be the youngest member of the cohort of new legislators who were elected earlier this month, it’s allowed him to establish some seniority among them as a fun perk.
But why wait until January? Anderson agrees with a growing chorus demanding that the Legislature should go into a special session before its calendar year begins to pass more pandemic relief, which he would prioritize for renters and small businesses that are behind on rent.
“Black and brown businesses, low-income, minority businesses are on track to lose more than half of the businesses that exist in this city,” Anderson said.
When the session does begin as scheduled, Anderson said that he will join the coalition of groups like the Democratic Socialists of America, which has already begun to demand new taxes on the ultrawealthy as a means of generating state revenue.
In particular, Anderson supports a stock transfer tax and the millionaire’s tax that the Legislature has floated in recent months.
“We have 120 billionaires across this state that have gotten richer off of this pandemic. So we absolutely support revenue raisers,” he said.
Though he’s excited to start hawking his legislative platform from day one, Anderson acknowledged that the ground has shifted on some of his campaign platforms. The MTA’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit and looming layoffs will complicate his promise to create a one-seat ride from the Rockaways to JFK Airport and revive the Queens Bus Redesign. That being said, Anderson said he will continue to push his agenda.
“The people of this district hired me to be a fighter,” he said.
