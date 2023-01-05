It was hard for many to believe that 10 years had passed since Superstorm Sandy changed South Queens forever. Many noted the progress made in the area since then plus all the work still needed.
More solemn remembrance came when the Howard Beach and Lindenwood communities welcomed a 9/11 memorial in the form of a Survivor Tree.
Other high-profile happenings in 2022 bordered on the bizarre: new legislation whipping up a mix up that had the country thinking New York was banning the sale of whipped cream to minors and an Assembly race that was seperated by one vote and remained unresolved into 2023.
July
July started off with some good news for Howard Beach residents following the rescue and journey of Bacon the Pig, who was rescued in a community effort off of Cross Bay Boulevard at the end of June. A GoFundMe for the pig raised a dowry of $10,500, ensuring his placement on a farm upstate.
More good animal news came when Off-White the pit bull, who was stolen in broad daylight from a grandfather in Ozone Park, was returned safely to his family.
As the city faced a lifeguard shortage, Mayor Adams announced that it had reached an agreement with District Council 37, the union representing city lifeguards, to increase wages and add a class of them for mini pools.
Summer in South Queens was marked by the onslaught of illegal ATV and dirt bike riders who commandeered streets, terrorizing people and flouting traffic rules.
Adams was trying to address the ongoing issue of unlicensed vehicles taking over the streets in packs but videos and complaints continued to drive the conversation.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) called it “three Sundays of absolute terror,” the Chronicle published on July 14, as packs of off-roaders bombarded the streets of Rockaway, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Woodhaven, Ozone Park and even the boardwalks.
Later in the month, the NYPD and other entities conducted an operation to curb one of the packs headed down Cross Bay Boulevard. The effort included the NYPD’s 100th, 102nd and 106th precincts, the Mayor’s Office, the city Department of Sanitation, the National Parks Service, the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the Police Commissioner’s Office and Patrol Borough Queens South.
American Softball, a league for people with disabilities, held its 11th annual All-Star Game and Home Run Derby and while the players took home MVP awards, so did founder Randy Novick and his partner and coach, Tina Roseman. They were honored for their years of service to the community and elected officials granted them with citations for their work.
Among a rise in hate crimes citywide, an uncommon one gained attention when a white woman was attacked on a bus in Woodhaven.
Jill LeCroix, a 57-year-old from Flushing, was riding the bus on the evening of July 16 when she was attacked by three Black women who made anti-white comments and left her with a laceration to the head. Elected officials rallied over the incident and denounced hate crimes. Eventually, the three were arrested and charged, one as a minor in family court.
The state Senate primary for District 15 neared as state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Howard Beach) campaigned to hold his district, which would be drastically redrawn come the new year. Addabbo saw the new boundaries as an opportunity for a “reunion” because he represented Richmond Hill and South Richmond Hill in the City Council from 2002 to 2008 and then for a time from 2009 to 2012 as senator. He was challenged by Japneet Singh, a South Ozone Park activist with a background in accounting.
August
Drivers and shoppers in Howard Beach were in for a surprise in early August when new traffic diverters appeared on 156th Avenue near Stop & Shop, preventing drivers from crossing the double yellow lines to make illegal turns toward Cross Bay Boulevard or into the parking lot from the westbound lane. Drivers then began making dangerous U-turns headed out of the parking lot to get back to Cross Bay, sometimes facing oncoming traffic from Killarney Street, or the westbound drivers would go down the wrong side of the street to get into the grocery store parking lot.
“All you heard all day was horns and brakes,” one resident who lives right across from the parking lot told the Chronicle on the first day of the new traffic pattern. “People are confused.”
A Department of Transportation spokesperson at the time said the agency would “continue to monitor the location” and “explore additional street safety treatments and markings.”
Amid a rise in asylum seekers coming to New York, the Travelodge on Redding Street in Ozone Park, which was a shelter in the past, was reactivated.
Bias-motivated attacks persisted as the Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill twice became the target of vandalism, the second more glaring as a Gandhi statue was smashed with a sledgehammer and the word “dog” was spray-painted near the temple in English and Hindi by a group of people. Elected officials again banded together to denounce the acts and the mayor eventually visited the scene.
Seventeen city, state and federal lawmakers and community boards signed onto a request for an environmental impact statement for the proposed QueensLink project, which would bring train and park access linking the Rockaways to Rego Park. The project was in competition with the QueenWay proposal, which would bring a High Line-like park to a portion of the deactivated rail, formerly the Long Island Rail Road’s Rockaway Beach Branch.
Mandeep Kaur, a Punjabi Sikh mother of two daughters who had allegedly suffered years of abuse from her husband, committed suicide on Aug. 3. Following her tragic death, South Queens advocates have shone a light on her struggle to amplify the issue of domestic and gender-based violence far too prevalent in communities like Kaur’s.
The end of the month brought a big win for Addabbo in District 15 with 56 percent of the votes in his favor. He celebrated at Villa Russo in Richmond Hill, the same place his father, Congressman Joseph Addabbo Sr., celebrated a similar win 40 years earlier almost to the day, following a redistricting year.
“He worked hard to make sure he was going to represent that new office, that new district, and that gave me the inspiration to work just as hard with these new lines,” Addabbo Jr. said during his victory speech.
The DOT announced that it will be conducting a study of the dangerous section of the Conduit near Linden Center, where pedestrians cross to get to the shopping center. In 2021, 24-year-old Kimberly Ortega was killed in a hit-and-run there.
Community Board 9 held its first-ever small business resources and economic recovery forum at the end of the month.
September
South Queens got national attention when a bill, long a focus of Addabbo’s, was widely misinterpreted. In 2021, he introduced legislation to ban the sale of whipped cream chargers, or whippets, to those under 21 years old. The canisters, which are often brightly colored and attractive to kids, are filled with nitrous oxide, which can be inhaled for a high. The “laughing gas” can be highly addictive and have negative health effects.
But many misunderstood the bill to mean that actual cans of whipped cream could not be sold to anyone underage.
Despite the confusion, Addabbo said he hoped it would draw attention to the dangers of inhaling N2O.
Queens reacted to the late August news that applications were being opened for the first recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be run by those impacted by the prohibition of cannabis. Jeremy Rivera, of Ozone Park, applied but was set on opening on Long Island because he did not receive a good reaction from the South Queens area. He did not ultimately end up receiving one of the Queens licenses.
The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association announced that the “infamous” Lindenwood planters, which were at one point part of a modern art installation, would be moved from the traffic circle at 153rd Avenue and 88th Street to Cross Bay Boulevard, to beautify the strip with seasonal arrangements.
On Sept. 11, the Howard Beach and Lindenwood communities received the honor of planting a 9/11 Survivor Tree near the 156th Avenue border of the two neighborhoods. The sapling came from a Callery pear tree rescued from Ground Zero. Each year, three saplings are given out to communities worldwide that endured tragedy.
On Sept. 16, Mayor Adams surprised many when he announced $35 million would go to the first phase of the QueensWay project. The move came just a month after a letter calling for the environmental impact study of the opposing QueensLink proposal.
“Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks which have been used as a dumping ground or worse into a five-acre linear park and provides a safe way for residents to walk, to jog, to enjoy the open space,” Adams said at the Forest Hills press conference. The first phase would span 5 acres of the proposed 47-acre linear park plan.
The plan was developed by the Trust for Public Land, and the New York State director for the organization, Carter Strickland, said then that work was expected to begin in about a year, after the design phase, which was about 75 percent complete, wrapped up.
A plan was tentatively selected for another huge swath of southern Queens: the proposed flood gates around Jamaica Bay from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The agency released a report at the end of the month that included a tentatively selected $52.6 billion plan to install a series of coastal storm risk management measures throughout New York and New Jersey, including storm surge barriers in Jamaica Bay, Newtown Creek, Flushing Creek and Old Howard Beach.
Shots were fired in the middle of a busy Ozone Park playground on Sept. 27. Four males, ages 15, 16, 20 and 32, were shot inside the London Planetree Park handball court, according to authorities. Ozone Park Residents Block Association President Sam Esposito would call for cameras to be installed around the park.
Elizabeth Gomez, 33, was brutally attacked at the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station while headed to her job as a security guard at John F. Kennedy Airport. She was left without vision in one of her eyes and became a symbol citywide of the increasing need for policing in subway stations. The alleged attacker, Waheed Foster, 41, was indicted on attempted murder and assault.
The Chronicle remembered longtime salesman David Abramowitz, who passed away on Sept. 22.
October
The Ozone Park Residents Block Association held its first ever Awards Gala on Oct. 16. “We wanted to honor not only the people within our community, but we wanted the awards to also reflect the movers and shakers of our community who are no longer here,” Esposito told the Chronicle. The Walter Ward Ozone Park Hometown Hero Award, named after the longtime City Councilmember, was presented to Charles Camarda, a NASA astronaut and engineer from Ozone Park.
The corner of Jamaica Avenue and 118th Street was co-named in honor of Det. Brian Simonsen, who was killed by friendly fire while responding to an attempted robbery in Richmond Hill in 2019.
QueensLink advocates continued their fight for an EIS despite the funding announced for QueensWay with a rally on the boardwalk in Rockaway on Oct. 9. Elected officials attending in support included Councilmembers Ariola and Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway) and Paul King, president of the Belle Harbor Property Owners Association and then-congressional candidate.
The annual Diwali Motorcade celebration returned to Little Guyana with thousands of attendees joining to enjoy the displays of culture including music, dance, henna and more.
The Woodhaven Business Improvement District bid farewell to its executive director of four years, only the second in its almost 30-year existence, Raquel Olivares. She would go on to take a position as an assistant commissioner at the Small Business Service’s Neighborhood Development Division and would be replaced by John Perricone of the Queens Borough President’s Office.
South Queens, along with much of New York State, remembered the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. Memorials took place and the community looked back on the damage that was sustained, how neighbors banned together and the work that is still needed to protect the area from future storms.
November
Howard Beach celebrated its 125th anniversary with a four-day carnival put on by the Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic and Ariola.
Former District 32 Councilmember Eric Ulrich resigned from his position as city Department of Buildings commissioner following the news that he was a focus of a criminal gambling probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He was tapped by Adams in May to lead the DOB after serving as a senior advisor for the administration.
Politics in the area took another turn when Election Day concluded with Assembly District 23 incumbent Pheffer Amato trailing Breezy Point’s Tom Sullivan by a preliminary 246 votes in the race for the state Assembly seat. The race would drag on into the new year following mail-in votes, lawsuits filed by Pheffer Amato and an appeal from Sullivan as invalidated votes were challenged and given an opportunity to be cured.
Veterans Day celebrations included one at the Southside Burial Ground, an area previously thought to be an indigenous burial ground but which was restored through ongoing efforts over the decades and where lie three gravestones honoring veterans of wars past, including the Civil War. Recent efforts led by Community Board 9’s Dan Grives, along with support from the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, continue as a memorial plaque and more are in the works for the area, which is now kept by the city Parks Department.
Community Board 9 called for the city Comptroller’s Office to conduct an investigation into the delays surrounding renovations of the Richmond Hill Library, for which plans were initially introduced in 2016.
A Queens Public Library spokesperson told the Chronicle at the time the project would eventually be handed over to the city Department of Design and Construction after the library submitted the designs. Then construction could begin in spring 2024 and end in spring 2027.
Howard Beach was peeved by a negative portrayal of the community on the show “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” The character played by actor and rapper Ice-T said Howard Beach is “racist, sexist and phobic of just about everything.”
“We as a community are by no means anything like the words spoken, and to continue to label us as such is unfair and, in fact, defamatory,” Ariola wrote in a letter to the network and producers.
December
The push for a QueensLink study continued in December as a resolution was introduced officially calling for the MTA to conduct an environmental impact study. It was introduced by Brooks-Powers, Ariola and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
A hand recount in the Assembly District 23 race culminated in a one-vote difference with Pheffer Amato just ahead of Sullivan.
Debate surrounding the Fair Chance for Housing Bill, which would prohibit landlords from conducting background checks on prospective tenants in many situations, heated up as the first public hearing on the matter was held in City Council.
Members of the Council’s Common Sense Caucus participated to voice their opposition. “On the surface, Intro 632 sounds like a great idea,” said Ariola. “However, as it’s currently written, it is unrealistic and puts landlords and tenants at risk, unilaterally prohibiting landlords from looking into criminal backgrounds of potential tenants opens the door to tragedy.”
The USACE provided updates to the community on continuing studies at the Gateway portion of Spring Creek, a former landfill where radioactive contamination last year was found. The walking trails will be closed as the studies commence and this phase of the process is expected to take several years.
Susan Merzon, founder of the Chronicle, died on Dec. 15 after years of battling health complications. She was remembered as a savvy businesswoman who grew the paper out of the fiscal crisis of the 1970s.
