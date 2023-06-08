The Great Woodhaven Yard Sale, hosted by the Woodhaven Residents’ Block Association, is back for its 10th year with more participants than ever.
The annual event will take place this Saturday and Sunday throughout Woodhaven and even in neighboring areas eager to cash in on the fun.
More than 80 households have signed up to participate and hawk their goods.
The event is free to participate in and will occur from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If it rains, it will only be held on Sunday.
Those interested can register at thegreatwoodhavenyardsale@gmail.com, at info@woodhaven-nyc.org, on Facebook at The Great Woodhaven Yard Sale or at twitter.com/wrbayardsale.
For updates and the full list of participating locations, visit the Facebook page.
The page has some insight into what some sellers are offering, such as furniture and scratching posts for cats. One home has a huge collection of unopened Hot Wheels and other collectible toys, while another has real antiques such as art and sculptures.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.